Burning 'mannequin' near dumpster turns out to be dead body, police say

What began as officers responding to an early morning fire in a Lehigh Valley city quickly turned into an investigation into a suspicious death.

Bethlehem police said they received a call about a fire near a blue dumpster next to the Parkhurst Apartment Complex around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial calls to 911 indicated that there was a burning "mannequin" in the fire. However, when police arrived and used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, it was determined that it was actually the body of a male, police said.

Daniel Vaughan told WFMZ he was one of the neighbors who initially had spotted the flames.

"It looked like a car was on fire or a tree, I couldn't really tell," Vaughn told the news station. "We were hoping it was a mannequin. We didn't want to believe it was something real.”

Bethlehem Police Capt. Anthony Leardi told WFMZ authorities do not believe the person who committed the act is from the area, adding that the location of the body seemed “random."

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim yet because they are attempting to identify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the death, or who lives in the area of the complex and heard something suspicious Tuesday morning, is asked to call Bethlehem police at (610) 865-7187.