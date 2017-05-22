Beyonce Baby Shower
People Beyonce Push Party Matt Sayles/AP

This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

May 22, 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z celebrate twins at star-studded baby shower

Celebrity guests included Serena Williams, and Destiny's Child singers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

Beyonce Baby Shower Los Angeles Twins Associated Press
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Beyonce and Jay Z have celebrated the impending birth of their twins with a star-studded baby shower.

A picture posted on the singer's Instagram account Sunday shows Beyonce in a bikini top and highlighting her pregnancy with an intricate design painted on her belly. A note on the photos show "The Carter Push Party" took place on Saturday. Jay Z's real name is Shawn Carter.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram. Some of the guests at the gathering included Serena Williams, who's also pregnant, and La La Anthony. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from Beyonce's days with Destiny's Child were also in attendance.

Beyonce and Jay Z have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

