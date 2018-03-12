Here’s when Beyoncé and Jay-Z are performing in Philly this summer

After much speculation and a taunting tour date leak, it’s official: Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are going on tour together, again, for the “On The Run II” tour.

This marks the couple’s second joint tour after first headlining together in 2014.

The Internet was buzzing last week when a single tour event – which happened to be scheduled at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field – was published and then swiftly deleted on Beyoncé’s official Facebook page. A full list of tour dates, briefly published on Ticketmaster, were also deleted, much to the dismay and confusion of fans.

But today begins a new week and with it, the not-getting-deleted tour dates for which we've all been waiting. Beyoncé’s Facebook page is now outfitted with the full lineup of OTR II dates, including a July 30 performance at the Linc.

In conjunction with the announcement, the couple shared a trailer for the tour on TIDAL.

Tickets won’t go on sale to the general public until next Monday, March 19, but check here to join the Beyhive and be eligible for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale Wednesday, March 14. Citi cardholders and TIDAL subscribers could also score pre-sale deals.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins in Cleveland on July 25. Check out ticket details for the full 36-show tour on Ticketmaster and TIDAL.