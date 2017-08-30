Odd News Bicyclists
Bike DragonImages/iStock

.

August 30, 2017

New Jersey bicyclist follows app into Lincoln Tunnel, issued summons

By Nj Advance Media
Associated Press

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Port Authority officials say a bicyclist delivering food who ended up riding through the Lincoln Tunnel was following directions from a phone app.

NJ.com reports the 26-year-old Jersey City man was intercepted by Port Authority police on the New Jersey side of the tunnel around 7:30 p.m. 

Tuesday. According to Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo, the man was taking a suggested route on his phone app when he entered the tunnel.

Bicycles are prohibited in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Pentangelo says the man showed officers the app which supported his claim.

The incident didn't cause a major traffic disruption. Pentangelo says the man has been issued a traffic summons for trespass.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

