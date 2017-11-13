Politics Elections
Biden 2020 Steven Senne/AP

In this May 24, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden delivers the annual Harvard College Class Day address on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Biden said during an interview with Snapchat's Good Luck America that he's uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but he indicated he's looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party. The interview is set to be released Tuesday, Nov. 14.

November 13, 2017

Biden says he wouldn't have stepped in for Hillary Clinton

Politics Elections United States Joe Biden Hillary Clinton Associated Press
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he wouldn't have agreed to replace Hillary Clinton as the Democratic presidential nominee under any circumstances.

Biden tells NBC's "Today" show he had decided not to run last year, and says, "I would have never done that."

He was asked about former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile's book, which says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden because of health concerns. Biden says, "I wouldn't have taken" Clinton's place as the party's standard-bearer.

Biden says he was for Clinton, but that he worried about her prospects. He says not long before the election, "It hit me like a ton of bricks, there was no discussion of Issues" in her campaign.

Biden also said once again that he hasn't decided about running in 2020.

