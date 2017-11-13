Diseases Alzheimer's
Gates Alzheimer's Donation Seth Wenig, File/AP

In this February 2016 file photo, Bill Gates talks to reporters about the 2016 annual letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in New York. Gates says he's giving $50 million to help fight Alzheimer's disease.

November 13, 2017

Bill Gates gives $50 million to combat Alzheimer's disease

Diseases Alzheimer's United States Bill Gates Associated Press
By Associated Press

SEATTLE — Bill Gates says he's giving $50 million to help fight Alzheimer's disease.

The Microsoft co-founder said Monday that the donation to the Dementia Discovery Fund is personal and not through his charitable foundation.

The London-based private fund is backed by government, charities and pharmaceutical firms and seeks new treatments for the progressive, irreversible neurological disease.

In a statement, Gates says men in his family have suffered from Alzheimer's. He says he's hopeful that in time Alzheimer's could be a chronic condition treatable with medication.

Gates says the first treatments for the disease might not be feasible for a decade or more and would initially be expensive. He says the Gates Foundation might consider how to expand access in poorer countries when treatments are developed.

