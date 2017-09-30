Bill Maher takes a knee, blasts Trump's NFL rant on 'Real Time'

It took just seconds into "Real Time" on Friday for Bill Maher to diss President Donald Trump for his very public beef with the NFL and some of its players.

The HBO talk show kicked off his monologue by taking a knee, a move symbolic of recent racial inequality and police brutality protests around the league during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games.

"Before we start the show, let's all take a knee, shall we ladies and gentlemen?" Maher quipped as he bent the knee himself.

He then gave his take on Trump's criticisms in the last week of anthem protesters among NFL players, saying the president has officially become "the drunk at the end of the bar, b******g about football."

"This is the world that we live in now," he said. "The stupidist asshole alive says something ignorant every three days and we have to debate it."

The president called out the league at a rally last week for since-defeated Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

He added that the owners should respond by saying, "Get that son of a b***h off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

Trump further criticized protesting players and the league in follow-up tweets this week.









Although the president did say he approved of players and league personnel standing with locked arms during the anthem.





The president's comments sparked both support and backlash.

Numerous team owners – including the Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie – immediately joined other athletes and figures around the sports industry in expressing their support for the players.

But the league's reputation has also suffered some since Trump's comments.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that a Morning Consult survey said 17 percent more Americans now view the league favorably than those who do not, down 13 percent from when Trump first called out the league at the Sept. 21 rally. The number is a new low since Morning Consult began tracking the league's favorability.