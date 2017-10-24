Entertainment Musicians
In this Dec. 7, 2013, file photo, Kennedy Center Honoree Billy Joel,right, and now-wife Alexis Roderick arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Joel announced on Oct. 23, 2017, that Alexis gave birth to the couple's second child, another daughter, on Oct. 22, 2017,

October 24, 2017

Billy Joel announces birth of third daughter, Remy Anne

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Piano Man is now a father of three.

Billy Joel says his third daughter, Remy Anne Joel, was born Sunday night at New York University hospital. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

A post on the singer's website includes a picture of a smiling Joel holding the baby.

It's the second daughter for the 68-year-old Joel and his 35-year-old wife, Alexis. The couple also has a 2-year-old named Della Rose.

The website says Joel's eldest daughter, 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, was at her father's side for the delivery.

The post says "Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled."

