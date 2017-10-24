Billy Joel announces birth of third daughter, Remy Anne

October 24, 2017
NEW YORK — The Piano Man is now a father of three.
Billy Joel says his third daughter, Remy Anne Joel, was born Sunday night at New York University hospital. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
A post on the singer's website includes a picture of a smiling Joel holding the baby.
It's the second daughter for the 68-year-old Joel and his 35-year-old wife, Alexis. The couple also has a 2-year-old named Della Rose.
The website says Joel's eldest daughter, 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, was at her father's side for the delivery.
The post says "Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled."