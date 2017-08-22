Music Billy Joel
August 22, 2017

Billy Joel dons Star of David jacket during NYC show encore

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on his black suit during an encore at Madison Square Garden.

Monday's performance by "The Piano Man" came more than a week after a rally by neo-Nazis and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against counterprotesters.

When asked about Joel's attire, his spokeswoman on Tuesday quoted Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Joel joined with Patty Smyth on stage in taking a swipe at President Donald Trump's administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smyth sang her hit, "Goodbye to You."

Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, attended the concert. Many of his relatives died in the Holocaust.

