People News
Film Box Office Stephen Vaughan/AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Harrison Ford in a scene from "Blade Runner 2049."

October 08, 2017

'Blade Runner 2049' pulls in older guys, but few others

People News United States Associated Press
By Jake Coyle
Associated Press

NEW YORK — "Blade Runner 2049" opened surprisingly weakly at the North American box office, debuting with an estimated $31.5 million.

That's a disappointing start for a highly touted, well-reviewed sequel that cost at least $155 million to make. Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures, which collaborated on the Alcon Entertainment production, had targeted closer to a $50 million opening.

The problem "Blade runner 2049" ran into is clear from opening-weekend data. The audience was overwhelmingly male and over the age of 25. "Blade Runner 2049," starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, failed to pull in moviegoers beyond fans of the 1982 original.

The Kate Winslet-Idris Elba adventure romance "The Mountain Between Us" debuted in second with $10.1 million. The horror hit "It" followed in third with $9.7 million in its fifth week.

Jake Coyle

Just In

Must Read

Art

Port_Richmond_Raccoon_Mural

Philly now has a mural of raccoon eating a soft pretzel

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Landmarks

01_070517_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Amtrak finally commits to rename 30th Street Station

Politics

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah drags pro-life Pennsylvania rep who urged mistress to get an abortion

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.