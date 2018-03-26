March 26, 2018

Bobblehead immortalizes Eagles' Jason Kelce as a Mummer

Collectible depicts a beloved moment from Super Bowl parade

Eagles Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrates during the Eagles' first Super Bowl parade.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is selling bobbleheads of Jason Kelce dressed as a Mummer.

Jason Kelce instantly became a Philadelphia hero when he delivered a rousing speech at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade last month, all while dressed as a Mummer.

Now, Eagles fans have a new way to memorialize that historic moment. 

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is selling a bobblehead of Kelce wearing his Mummers attire, with his right hand held victoriously upward.

The collectibles, manufactured by FOCO, can be purchased for $40 via presale. Expected to ship in June, the limited-edition bobbleheads will be individually numbered. 

After the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the museum began selling a set of Eagles' Super Bowl bobbleheads. As demand soared and the museum experienced record-setting sales, the set eventually expanded to include 40 Eagles. And it hinted that more memorable poses could come. 

Now, fans can have a likeness of Kelce bobbling on their desk.

