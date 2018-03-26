Body found floating at Jersey Shore marina

A man's body was recovered from a Jersey Shore marina over the weekend by New Jersey State Police, according to local news reports.





The investigation is ongoing and additional information is not immediately available.





According to the Atlantic City Press , Sgt. Lawrence Peele said police were notified about 3:15 p.m. by a person who saw the body on the shore at the marina in the 500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Marmora.

The body was recovered and taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for an autopsy, tentatively scheduled for Monday, Peele told the Press. More information could be forthcoming on Monday, he said.





