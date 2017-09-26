Investigations Beaches
06052015_barnegat_light_shore_AP Wayne Parry/AP file photo

This July 2014 aerial photo shows the coast of Barnegat Light, N.J.

September 26, 2017

Body found in ocean after deadly weekend at Jersey Shore

By Andrew Parent
The U.S. Coast Guard found a body floating in the Atlantic Ocean about a mile off the Jersey Shore on Monday.

The discovery followed a deadly weekend that included multiple drownings in North Jersey and more than 150 rescues along the state's coast.

The body was found around 8:45 a.m. off the shore in Barnegat Light, according to multiple reports.

The man was identified Tuesday as 30-year-old Christopher Lucin, a Belmar man who was last seen June 19, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

An autopsy is pending, and state police are investigating how Lucin wound up in the water, the Inquirer reported.

At least two dozen people have died this year from accidental drownings in the ocean and swimming pools, lakes and rivers along the state's shores.

Three more died this weekend from separate swimming-related incidents in Long Branch, Seaside Park and Point Pleasant Beach as the remnants of Hurricane Jose continued to cause treacherous rip currents along the coast.

Andrew Parent

