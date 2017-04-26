Food & Drink Beer Gardens
10-BokBar_Miazhevich.jpg Anastasiya Miazhevich/for PhillyVoice

Looking north from Bok Bar in South Philadelphia.

April 26, 2017

Bok Bar announces opening date for summer 2017

We missed those city skyline views

Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia South Philly Outdoors
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

We don't know much yet about Bok Bar's plans for the 2017 summer season, but we do know its opening date.

On Thursday, May 25, the rooftop beer garden will open, providing Philadelphians once again with Instagram-worthy views of the city skyline.

The space has become a popular destination for happy hour, outdoor dining and even yoga.

Bok Bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesdays through Fridays the bar will open at 5 p.m. and Saturdays the bar will open at 6 p.m. On Sundays, children and dogs are welcome to enjoy Bok Bar, which opens at noon.

Check back for updates on menu.

Bok Bar

Opening Thursday, May 25
Bok
1901 S. Ninth St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

