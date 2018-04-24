April 24, 2018

BoltBus launches new Philly-Baltimore-D.C. route

By PhillyVoice staff
BoltBus is rolling out new service for Philadelphia travelers heading south to the Inner Harbor or nation's capital.

The express line announced Tuesday a new route – Philly to Baltimore to Washington, D.C. – that will serve travelers from Thursday to Monday. Fourteen round-trips are scheduled weekly.

Arrival and departure will be from the current hub at 3101 JFK Boulevard in University City.

Round trip runs $40-$44 for the three-hour-and-15-minute trip to Union Station in Washington. (It's a two-hour trip if you are getting off in downtown Baltimore.)

On Fridays, there are departures from Philadelphia at 8:45 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

BoltBus, which is operated by Greyhound Lines, offers free wi-fi and power outlets.

For fare and schedule information, or to purchase tickets, visit BoltBus.com.

