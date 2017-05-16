Jon Bon Jovi Graduations
Bon Jovi Owen Sweeney /AP

Most of the students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

May 16, 2017

Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show

The rocker advised graduates to write their life plans in pencil, because life has a way of changing them

Jon Bon Jovi Graduations United States New Jersey Associated Press
By Wayne Parry
Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The rock band Bon Jovi has surprised graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University's commencement exercises by putting on an impromptu performance.

Fairleigh Dickinson University won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.

Jon Bon Jovi, who was born and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey, advised graduates Tuesday to write their life plans in pencil, because life has a way of changing them.

Most of the students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home field for the NFL's Jets and Giants.

Wayne Parry

Just In

Must Read

Elections

11022015_voting_booth_iStock

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Polls open at 7 a.m.

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Cycling

05_051117_BikeCommuting_Carroll.jpg

Mayfair to Cherry Hill: Every day is Bike to Work Day for this road warrior

History

05162017_Benton_Aichinger_photo

Philly author's 'Lilli de Jong' is a new feminist classic for Trump-era America

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.