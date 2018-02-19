February 19, 2018

Book lovers with no time, this app is for you

By Blinkist
Books Apps

Content sponsored by Blinkist Native Badge

Blinkist Product Blinkist/for PhillyVoice

Back when you were in school, you had one job: learn. It felt like work because you were required to do it, right? Fast forward a few years to now. You work 40+ hours a week, have countless responsibilities and would love nothing more than to sit down, open a book and expand your horizons.

Here’s the reality…whether it’s due to three kids running around the house or an inbox filling up with e-mails faster than you can reply, you simply don’t have the time to read a book. Or maybe you do thanks to this awesome app called Blinkist.

Imagine being able to read four books in one day. With Blinkist, it’s possible. How? The app has transformed over 2000 best-selling non-fiction books into summaries you can read or listen to in just 15 minutes, and continues to add more books at a rapid pace.

If you’re trying to boost your professional skills, the app offers a wide range of titles to help you learn the key concepts from some of the best books in your field. Whether it’s sales, business or psychology, Blinkist provides access to thousands of books that will inspire, motivate and enable you to become a better leader.

And it’s not just for career-oriented individuals. Blinkist also features top titles in self-improvement, mindfulness, parenting and other categories that will help you become the best you yet – all within 15 minutes or less!

You don’t have to stop learning just because you’re busy. Blinkist fits into your schedule by providing you with two efficient options: read when you’ve got the time and listen while you’re on the go.

See for yourself why 3 million people are using Blinkist and loving it. Start your free trial today.

Blinkist

Read more Books Apps Philadelphia Parenting Productivity Professional Business Mindfulness Self-Help Motivation Blinkist Reading

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Grading the Sixers at the 2018 All-Star break
021918-TJMcConnell2-USAToday

Memorials

Parents of slain Penn student Blaze Bernstein visit campus to mourn with students, staff
01152018_Blaze_Bernstein_full

Autism

New blood and urine tests can detect autism in children
02182018_blood_draw_wiki

Music

Philly R&B singer Beano French is the next big thing
Carroll - R&B Beano French

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
021518DerrickJohnson

Investigations

Read entire indictment against 13 Russians who allegedly meddled in 2016 presidential election
Russian indictments Robert Mueller

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.