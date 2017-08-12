Food & Drink Starbucks
Pumpkin Spice Starbucks/Courtesy

Starbucks will roll out its ready-to-drink Iced Pumpkin Latte to grocery stores later this month.

August 12, 2017

Bottled pumpkin spice lattes are coming soon to a grocery store near you

Food & Drink Starbucks United States Business Pumpkin-Spice Coffee
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

PSL season, already?

Soon, lovers of the fall-inspired drink will be able to sip on a version ready to buy in their local grocery store, Starbucks announced a news release this week.

RELATED: Starbucks now has a Horchata Frappuccino that's made with almond milk

The Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte will feature the company's arabica coffee blended with cinnamon, nutmeg, spices and milk. It will appear on store shelves later in August and will cost $2.79 for 14-ounce bottles.

Starbucks says that other limited-time flavors will roll out in grocery store latte form this year.

Although, the latte's not all. Stores are already selling its pumpkin spice ground coffee in grocery stores going for about $10 for an 11-ounce bag.

Starbucks first launched its signature PSL in 2003. The company is still keeping the release date of the drink's return to stores under wraps.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

