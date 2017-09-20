Entertainment Obituaries
Jake LaMotta, left, pounds Algerian Marcel Cerdan in third round of the world middleweight title bout in Detroit, Mich., on June 16, 1949. LaMotta won the title by a knockout in the tenth round.

September 20, 2017

Boxer Jake LaMotta, immortalized in 'Raging Bull,' dies at 95

By Associated Press

MIAMI — Jake LaMotta, the former middleweight champion whose life was depicted in the film "Raging Bull," has died at the age of 95.

His fiancee, Denise Baker, says LaMotta died Tuesday at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia.

The Bronx Bull, as he was known in his fighting days, compiled an 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts.

LaMotta fought Sugar Ray Robinson six times, handing Robinson his first defeat. He lost the middleweight title to him in what became known as the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

In his previous fight, LaMotta saved the championship in movie-script fashion against Laurent Dauthuille. Trailing badly, LaMotta knocked out the challenger with 13 seconds left.

LaMotta threw a fight against Billy Fox, which he admitted in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee. He said he was promised a shot at a title.

On June 16, 1949, he became middleweight champion when Marcel Cerdan couldn't continue after the 10th round.

The 1980 film "Raging Bull" was based on LaMotta's memoir. Actor Robert DeNiro won an Academy Award for it.

