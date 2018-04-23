Six-year-old boy killed by alleged drunk driver in West Philly

A six-year-old boy has died after an allegedly intoxicated motorist struck the mini bike he was riding with a man in West Philadelphia.

The fatal crash occurred at 63rd and Callowhill streets around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Capt Mark Overwise told reporters on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle were travelling in opposite directions along 63rd Street, Overwise said. The driver of the Jeep Compass struck the mini bike while attempting to turn left onto Callowhill Street.

The motorist remained on location, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. Monday after being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The operator of the mini bike had his left leg amputated and is listed in critical condition, police said. He was transported to Lankenau Hospital in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.

Police described the man as the boyfriend to the boy's mother.

Both the motorist and the mini bike operator could face charges.



The motorist was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Overwise said.

Earlier, Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia that the driver, 28, was checked out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

"He had alcohol smell on his breath," Small told the station. "He was staggering when he was standing and he was slurring when he was talking. So he was arrested for suspected DUI."

The mini bike operator also could face criminal charges, becaue he was operating an unregistered mini bike without lights, Overwise said. Neither riders were wearing helmets.

The mini bike did not have two seats, but Overwise said he does not know where the child was sitting.



Charges could include reckless endangerment of a person and endangering the welfare of a child, Overwise said.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.



