April 23, 2018

Six-year-old boy killed by alleged drunk driver in West Philly

The motorist struck a man riding a mini bike with his son

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Drunk Driving
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

A six-year-old boy has died after an allegedly intoxicated motorist struck the mini bike he was riding with a man in West Philadelphia.

The fatal crash occurred at 63rd and Callowhill streets around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Capt Mark Overwise told reporters on Monday afternoon. 

RELATED: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University

The vehicle were travelling in opposite directions along 63rd Street, Overwise said. The driver of the Jeep Compass struck the mini bike while attempting to turn left onto Callowhill Street.

The motorist remained on location, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. Monday after being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

The operator of the mini bike had his left leg amputated and is listed in critical condition, police said. He was transported to Lankenau Hospital in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.

Police described the man as the boyfriend to the boy's mother.

Both the motorist and the mini bike operator could face charges.

The motorist was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Overwise said. 

Earlier, Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia that the driver, 28, was checked out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. 

"He had alcohol smell on his breath," Small told the station. "He was staggering when he was standing and he was slurring when he was talking. So he was arrested for suspected DUI."

The mini bike operator also could face criminal charges, becaue he was operating an unregistered mini bike without lights, Overwise said. Neither riders were wearing helmets.

The mini bike did not have two seats, but Overwise said he does not know where the child was sitting.

Charges could include reckless endangerment of a person and endangering the welfare of a child, Overwise said.

Police have not released the names of the people involved. 


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Drunk Driving West Philly Crashes Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.