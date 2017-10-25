Pa. Boy Scout leader charged after smashing kids' heads together

A Pennsylvania Boy Scout leader who allegedly smashed two Boy Scouts' heads together at a camp meeting was charged this week.



The charges stem from an Oct. 14 meeting at Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Schuylkill County.

Matthew McKeon, 28, is accused of banging the two boys' heads together after talking to them about their involvement in a Cub Scouts Halloween costume contest, The Associated Press reported.

The boys reportedly complained of headaches and concussion-like symptoms.

The Hawk Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America called the allegations "unacceptable" and removed McKeon as a Scout leader, according to AP.