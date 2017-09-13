Discussions Podcasts
This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows the grave of John B. McLemore, who is featured in the serialized podcast "S-Town." Dimes, rocks and trinkets have started showing up on McLemore's headstone since the debut of the podcast after his death. Residents of the rural area depicted in the show are uneasy with their rural community being portrayed as a lousy place best described with an expletive.

September 13, 2017

Fans of 'S-Town' can get a behind-the-scenes look at the podcast's creation

Brian Reed is coming to Philly for one-night-only event

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

"S-Town," a seven-part podcast by the team behind "Serial" and "This American Life," told a tale of murder and intrigue in an Alabama town. 

When "S-Town" was released in March, it quickly reached blockbuster status. In the first month, there were 40 million downloads.

Brian Reed, podcast host, will be in Philly on Sunday, Dec. 17, to discuss the gripping series' creation.

He will discuss "the process of how he and his collaborators developed an entirely new kind of storytelling, taking techniques from literature and merging them with journalism in ways that hadn’t been done before," according to the Kimmel Center. 

Those in the audience will hear audio outtakes and reporting details that never made it into the final version.

Tickets for the one-night-only event start at $29 per person and are already selling quickly.

An Evening with Brian Reed - Creating "S-Town": A New Way to Tell a Story

Sunday, Dec. 17
7 p.m. | $29-$125 per person
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

