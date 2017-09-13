Fans of 'S-Town' can get a behind-the-scenes look at the podcast's creation

"S-Town," a seven-part podcast by the team behind "Serial" and "This American Life," told a tale of murder and intrigue in an Alabama town.

When "S-Town" was released in March, it quickly reached blockbuster status. In the first month, there were 40 million downloads.

Brian Reed, podcast host, will be in Philly on Sunday, Dec. 17, to discuss the gripping series' creation.

He will discuss "the process of how he and his collaborators developed an entirely new kind of storytelling, taking techniques from literature and merging them with journalism in ways that hadn’t been done before," according to the Kimmel Center.

Those in the audience will hear audio outtakes and reporting details that never made it into the final version.

Tickets for the one-night-only event start at $29 per person and are already selling quickly.

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. | $29-$125 per person

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.