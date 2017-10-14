Family-Friendly History
“The Museum of the American Revolution is committed to telling ‘the other half’ of the story of the American Revolution, and the British occupation of Philadelphia is certainly an unfamiliar and unexpected story for most visitors,” said Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, vice president of collections, exhibitions and programming at the Museum of the American Revolution.

October 14, 2017

Meet soldiers, civilians and spies to learn untold stories of British occupation of Philadelphia

Museum of the American Revolution to host two-day living history event

Family-Friendly History Museum of the American Revolution Tours Museums Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

From Saturday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 15, the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City will commemorate the 240th anniversary of British occupation of Philadelphia by highlighting lesser-known stories of the Revolutionary War.

Throughout the weekend, the museum will offer guided walking tours, special programming and family–friendly activities exploring what life was like in the city while British forces controlled the Revolutionary capital.

Every half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, walking tours will depart from the museum’s outdoor plaza, which will feature several marketplace stalls where historical interpreters will engage with visitors. 

The 60-minute tours will stop at Powel House (244 S. Third St.) and City Tavern Restaurant’s back garden (138 S. Second St.), where visitors will meet soldiers, civilians and spies as they hear their untold stories.

Inside the museum, visitors can try on clothing from the time period, check out a flintlock musket and explore the galleries to see artifacts related to the British occupation of Philadelphia.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission tickets are $12-$19 per person.

The British Are Coming (Back)!

Saturday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 15
$12-$19 general admission
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

