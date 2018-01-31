January 31, 2018

Lottery for Broad Street Run 2018 opening soon

Keep your fingers crossed you'll get a bib!

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Broad Street Run
BSR_2016 - 6.jpg Jessie Fox/for PhillyVoice

La Salle runner #56 passes mile marker 4 during the Broad Street Run, Sunday, May 1, 2016.

The 2018 lottery for the Broad Street Run will open Thursday, Feb. 1, and close Friday, Feb. 16.

All runners who enter will have an equal chance of being one of the 40,000 athletes who get to race on Sunday, May 6. 

The lottery selections are random and the first person who enters the lottery has the same chance of being selected as the last person.

During the annual 10-mile competition on Broad, runners race from one end of the city to the other.

2018 Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 6
8 a.m. | $53 individual registration

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

