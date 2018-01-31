Lottery for Broad Street Run 2018 opening soon

The 2018 lottery for the Broad Street Run will open Thursday, Feb. 1, and close Friday, Feb. 16.

All runners who enter will have an equal chance of being one of the 40,000 athletes who get to race on Sunday, May 6.

The lottery selections are random and the first person who enters the lottery has the same chance of being selected as the last person.

During the annual 10-mile competition on Broad, runners race from one end of the city to the other.

Sunday, May 6

8 a.m. | $53 individual registration