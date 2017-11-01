Report: Broncos bench quarterback Trevor Siemian, will start Brock Osweiler vs. Eagles on Sunday

Back in March of this year, the Houston Texans made a historic trade when they dealt Brock Osweiler – along with second- and sixth-round picks – to the Cleveland Browns, for a fourth-round pick. The Texans were so motivated to get Osweiler's salary off their books that they sent him along with significant assets just to get him off their books.

Osweiler was later released by the Browns, a team that has played three different quarterbacks (DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, and Kevin Hogan) this season, and botched a deal at the trade deadline for a fourth (A.J. McCarron).

That is who will be starting against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Siemian has been bad this season, as he is 152 of 247 for 1669 yards (6.8 YPA), 9 TDs, and 10 INTs. That's good for a passer rating of 76.8, which is 29th in the NFL. In his last three games, all losses, Siemian threw two TDs vs. six INTs, and the Broncos scored 29 points combined.

For his career, Osweiler has thrown 26 TD passes vs. 22 INTs, and has a career passer rating of 77.3.

