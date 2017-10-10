Courts Defense
October 10, 2017

Brothers who owned Pennsylvania defense firm sentenced in fraud scheme

By Joe Mandak
PITTSBURGH — Two brothers who formerly owned a Pennsylvania defense contractor have been sentenced after pleading guilty in a $6 million scheme to overcharge the U.S. Defense Department for Humvee window kits.

Thomas Buckner was sentenced Tuesday to two-and-a-half years in prison and was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine. 

His brother John Buckner was sentenced to two years and ordered to pay a $300,000 fine. They've also already paid more than $6 million in restitution plus roughly another $6 million to settle a civil suit relating to the case.

The Butler-based contractor, Ibis Tek LLC, removed the Buckners in January along with former CFO Harry Kramer.

The three pleaded guilty in May to charges of major fraud against the government and income tax evasion.

Kramer will be sentenced Oct. 18.

