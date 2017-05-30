Entertainment Entertainment News
Springstreen Surprise Show Amanda Stevens/AP

In this Saturday, May 27, 2017 photo, Bruce Springsteen, right, performs at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., with rocker Steven Van Zandt, left, during the shows encore. Springsteen performed a handful of songs including Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out when Van Zandt surprised guests and invited Springsteen on stage.

May 30, 2017

Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Van Zandt concert

Entertainment News United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

RED BANK, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen has surprised concert-goers in New Jersey with a performance during the encore of a Steven Van Zandt show.

Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena said Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."

Springsteen emerged on stage during the encore and played four songs, including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Can I Get a Witness."

Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing at the theater in Red Bank to mark the release of Van Zandt's album "SOULFIRE."

Van Zandt is a member of Springsteen's E Street Band.

It's not the first time the New Jersey native Springsteen has surprised audiences. In April, he played a two-hour jam session at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival.

