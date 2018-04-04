April 04, 2018

Summer pop-up season is starting early at this Point Breeze tiki bar

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Bars Drinking
Burg's Hideaway Lounge.

Regardless if weather permits, we are quickly approaching the spring and summer seasons of countless beer gardens, pop-up bars, and fights for the public hammocks in Philadelphia.

Among the first pop-ups of the season is Burg’s Hideaway Lounge, the year-round Point Breeze tiki bar that’s welcoming warmer weather this week – whether it’s actually here or not – with some new seasonal drinks, brand new outdoor seating, and a pop-up partnership with Austin Eastciders.

Thursday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Burg’s will debut its new mainstay drink option, the flowery, minty tequila-and-cider infused Grapefruit Paloma, alongside two other canned cider-based tiki cocktails: the Mai Tai on the Fly (pineapple, rum, and amaretto) and Sayonara Punch (blood orange and sake).

Burg’s will also debut some new Polynesian-inspired dishes Thursday, including kimchi mushroom dumplings and miso salmon.


