At Philly Style Bagels pop-up, grab a speciality sandwich (before they sell out)

Popular bagel shop Philly Style Bagels is teaming up with Cadence, a South Kensington BYOB, for brunch on Sunday, April 8.

Beginning at 11 a.m., you'll be able to grab a speciality bagel sandwich at Cadence.

Below are the options. Each sandwich will be $9.

• Smoked Brisket – With cream cheese and Keepwell Saba BBQ

• Philly Style Lox – With shaved red onion, giardiniera and cream cheese (trout roe will be available as a supplemental topping)

• Smoked Beets – With cream cheese and shaved fennel

• La Quercia Nduja & Pork Ragu Pizza Bagel – With Caputo Brothers Creamery provola piccante and scallion



To pair with the bagels, guests are encouraged to bring booze to the restaurant to add to house-made bloody mary mix or fresh-squeezed Seville orange juice.

If you're not up for a boozy brunch, Cadence also offers cold-brewed teas, brown butter-washed cold brew coffee and Keepwell concord grape vinegar soda.

The speciality bagel sandwiches will be available until 3 p.m., or until sold out.

Cadence x Philly Style Bagels Pop-Up

Sunday, April 8

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out)

161 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123