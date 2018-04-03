April 03, 2018

At Philly Style Bagels pop-up, grab a speciality sandwich (before they sell out)

Make time for brunch this weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Bagels Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Who else is craving a bagel now?

Popular bagel shop Philly Style Bagels is teaming up with Cadence, a South Kensington BYOB, for brunch on Sunday, April 8.

Beginning at 11 a.m., you'll be able to grab a speciality bagel sandwich at Cadence.

RELATED: Fill up on $1 empanadas at Cuba LibreThere will be a big block party outside Taproom on 19th this Saturday

Below are the options. Each sandwich will be $9.

• Smoked Brisket – With cream cheese and Keepwell Saba BBQ
• Philly Style Lox – With shaved red onion, giardiniera and cream cheese (trout roe will be available as a supplemental topping)
• Smoked Beets – With cream cheese and shaved fennel
• La Quercia Nduja & Pork Ragu Pizza Bagel – With Caputo Brothers Creamery provola piccante and scallion

To pair with the bagels, guests are encouraged to bring booze to the restaurant to add to house-made bloody mary mix or fresh-squeezed Seville orange juice.

If you're not up for a boozy brunch, Cadence also offers cold-brewed teas, brown butter-washed cold brew coffee and Keepwell concord grape vinegar soda.

The speciality bagel sandwiches will be available until 3 p.m., or until sold out.

Cadence x Philly Style Bagels Pop-Up

Sunday, April 8
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out)
161 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Restaurants Breakfast

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson discusses the regular season games that prepared the Eagles for the playoffs
040318KenjonBarner

Lists

Here's the 12 best local car commercials of the past decade
Car Commercials

Entertainment

Philly native makes latest 'American Idol' cut with Alanis Morissette cover
american idol

Religion

New app links members of the gay community with Scripture
Carroll - Man praying with rosary beads

Opinion

Enough with the daggum 'Is Villanova a Philly school?' debate already
Carroll - Villanova Basketball Parade

Villanova

Villanova routs Michigan to capture second NCAA Tournament title in three years
040318_Donte-Brunson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.