The St. Louis Police Department is on the lookout for this "jorts-wearing bandit."

August 16, 2017

Call the fashion cops: 'Jorts-wearing bandit' hits St. Louis

By Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call "the fashion police."

St. Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet on Monday, and included a photo. The tweet says the suspect's "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."


Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise on Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man is also suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said in an earlier tweet that anyone who recognizes the man should contact law enforcement or "the fashion police."

Although the man's identify remains a mystery, the robberies have been getting publicity. Granda said officers were passing ideas back and forth when they came up with the moniker.

"We try to have a little fun with it to draw more attention to it than it normally would have," said Granda.

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of 90s men's fashion, but have recently regained some popularity. Granda said he himself hasn't worn jorts since around 1997.

