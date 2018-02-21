February 21, 2018

Camden County sues opioid manufacturers, alleging racketeering

Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers deceived doctors, lawsuit claims

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Opioids
01082018_Opioids_CDC Source/www.cdc.gov

.

Camden County officials will file a lawsuit accusing opioid manufacturers of racketeering, alleging drugmakers operated a criminal enterprise as they marketed and distributed prescription painkillers throughout New Jersey.

Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. announced on Wednesday that he will file the lawsuit against the Sackler family – the owners of Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin – and a litany of drug companies, distributors and retailers.

The lawsuit alleges the Sackler family – owners of Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin – executed a scheme to deceive doctors into believing opioids could be prescribed for lengthy periods of time with little risk of addiction. 

The alleged scheme resulted in billions of dollars for Purdue and its top executives while predictably addicting millions of people to opioids, Camden officials claim. 

"The meteoric rise in opioid prescriptions and the attendant rise in addiction to and abuse of these drugs is not due to a medical breakthrough," Cappelli said in a statement, "But rather the defendants' quest for greater profits at the expense of American lives."

Pointing to statistics provided by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Camden officials allege that 75 percent of patients seeking heroin treatment began their opioid use with prescription drugs.

"These individuals were knowingly poisoning our families and children and doing it all under the guise of pain management, when we really know it was all based on greed," Cappelli said.

The lawsuit names Abbott Laboratories, Cephalon, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Endo International, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Insys Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt.

It also names as defendants three distributors – AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health – and four retailers – Health Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Costco Wholesale Corporation and Rite Aid Corporation.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Opioids Camden County New Jersey Racketeering

Just In

Must Read

Relationships

Illegal butcher shops? Lying, racist lunatics? Here's your 'bad-neighbor' stories
Goats in Philly

Opinion

While you were celebrating, the Flyers were dominating the NHL
022018_flyers_usat

Parenting

Problem parenting: When smartphones take the front seat
phone addiction

Television

22 years after murder at Abington restaurant, fiancee relives her story for TV
Patti John Thurberg

Phillies

Report: Phillies in talks with free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta
022018_Arrieta_usat

Wine

Sparking wine gift ideas for February, the month of love
champagne

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.