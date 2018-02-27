Camden County officer caught on video appearing to repeatedly punch man in head

Camden County authorities are investigating allegations that a police officer repeatedly punched an unarmed man after he had been wrestled to the ground.

The allegations stem from an incident caught on surveillance video around 8 p.m. Thursday outside a store on Collings Road in Camden. The video, obtained by NBC10, shows three officers confronting 32-year-old Edward Minguela after police had been told there was a person with a gun outside the store.

Minguela was in the area when police arrived and matched the suspect description given to police. He was also near a car that matched a vehicle description provided in the tip, NBC10 reported.

After the officers drew their weapons and confronted Minguela, one of the officers is shown on the video wrestling Minguela to the ground as he appeared to hold up his hands. The officer then appears to repeatedly punch Minguela in the back of the head as he was down on his stomach.

I did nothing wrong to them. I didn’t resist. I didn’t do nothing."

The three officers have been assigned to desk duty as the Camden County Prosecutor's Office investigates the incident. The officer accused of attacking Minguela was wearing a working body camera, according to the report.

Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen told NBC10 that the video "speaks for itself."

"It's highly disturbing," he told the station. "We have serious concerns with it."