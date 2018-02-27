February 27, 2018

Camden County officer caught on video appearing to repeatedly punch man in head

Three police officers reassigned to desk duty as authorities investigate the incident

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police Brutality
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

Camden County authorities are investigating allegations that a police officer repeatedly punched an unarmed man after he had been wrestled to the ground.

The allegations stem from an incident caught on surveillance video around 8 p.m. Thursday outside a store on Collings Road in Camden. The video, obtained by NBC10, shows three officers confronting 32-year-old Edward Minguela after police had been told there was a person with a gun outside the store. 

Minguela was in the area when police arrived and matched the suspect description given to police. He was also near a car that matched a vehicle description provided in the tip, NBC10 reported.

After the officers drew their weapons and confronted Minguela, one of the officers is shown on the video wrestling Minguela to the ground as he appeared to hold up his hands. The officer then appears to repeatedly punch Minguela in the back of the head as he was down on his stomach.

I did nothing wrong to them. I didn’t resist. I didn’t do nothing."

The three officers have been assigned to desk duty as the Camden County Prosecutor's Office investigates the incident. The officer accused of attacking Minguela was wearing a working body camera, according to the report.

Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen told NBC10 that the video "speaks for itself."

"It's highly disturbing," he told the station. "We have serious concerns with it."

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Brutality Camden County Police Assaults Camden

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

After 71 years, an old-school Philly bowling alley closing its doors for good
Hi-Spot Bowling

Eagles

5 players the Eagles could select with their first round pick: Offense edition
022618SonyMichel

Art Exhibits

Close encounters of the Chuck kind
Claudia Bach Pregnant

Comedians

Amanda Seales is a Diva no more
Amanda Seales

Flyers

NHL trade deadline recap: Flyers acquire defenseman – and lose one – without making a trade
022618_Flyers-Oduya_usat

History

MLK visited Camden, but not a resident, report finds; daughter of homeowner agrees
MLKing

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.