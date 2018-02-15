Camden County to honor dispatcher, officers who helped a mother in need

As far as 911 calls go, the one that Camden County dispatcher Tondaleya Bagby answered on January 22 didn't deal with crime, but a situation that was tragic in its own right.

It came from a mother who found herself in need of vital assistance.

"My kids have not eaten since yesterday," said the woman, who did not want to be identified publicly. "I'm waiting on my food stamps to come. They said it would be 30 to 45 days and I don't know if I can get any emergency type of food stamps."

She asked whether the dispatcher could send a Department of Children and Families (DYFS) worker out and, upon being reminded that 911 is for police emergencies, noted that her phone had been shut off and didn't have access to transportation.

After the dispatcher got the woman's name and address, Officer David Hinton headed out to her South Eighth Street apartment and saw that there was no food. He went to a local take-out restaurant and picked up a bunch of food for the family.

But that wasn't the end of it.

Bagby then told her mother, police Sgt. Tracy Seigel, about the call. The duo then pooled money with retired Lt. Scott Bagby and Lt. Janell Simpson. It was enough for a trip to the supermarket to grab 10 bags of groceries, including milk, bread, cereal, lunchmeat and toiletries.

That night, Bagby and Seigel delivered the groceries to the "overwhelmed and extremely thankful" family.

"It's just very humbling," Simpson said when asked Thursday about her benificence. "We don't want people calling 911 for this sort of thing, but she had nowhere else to turn. Anything we can do to help, we'll try to help. We know times are tough. As a mother, it must have been really tough for her to make that call."

The story drew ample attention in subsequent days, and at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Camden County Freeholders will honor the dispatcher and officers for their kindness.



