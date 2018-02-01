February 01, 2018

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year

06052015_Kevin_Shelly
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Contributor
Business Entrepreneurs
01312018_penji_crew Photo courtesy/Penji

The Penji team includes, from left, Steven Tran, Naciye Cakir, Liam Ely, Sekinah Brodie and Anesis Kim. Penji, a flat-rate graphics design venture in Camden, hopes to hire at least 100 Camden students by the end of the year.

Camden’s past depended on making things through heavy manufacturing: metal foundries, shipbuilding, canned soup, early electronics.

The city’s future depends on a different kind of making: mental manufacturing, or the fashioning of creative ideas into businesses through technology.

And that depends on the city’s recruitment of tech-savvy millennials.

Khai Tran and Johnathan Grzybowski are counting on that paradigm shift.

The two young men are Rutgers University–Camden grads, intent on building a growing and supportive tech community in the city.

Between them, there’s a digital publication aimed at start-ups, a co-working space that has nearly reached capacity, a competition to provide rent-free office space to a start-up proposal and most recently Penji, a flat-rate graphics design venture.

Demand for Penji’s services – $349 a month for unlimited services – helped the new business take off, which led to Tran’s purposefully parochial goal: hire at least 100 Camden students by the end of the year to learn pieces of the tech business.

Penji has five on board now, including animation director Steven Nguyen and graphic designer Anesis Kim, both current Rutgers students, as well as lead designer Liam Ely of Camden County College.

Additional future positions will include more designers, project managers and marketing assistants.

One newer addition is Sekinah Brodie, who had trouble finding communications work after college and personal challenges, including recovery from a serious car accident.

But the 26-year-old found a tech training program at the non-profit Hopeworks ‘N Camden. She used what she learned at Hopeworks to begin her own design and content business, and later joined one of Tran’s ventures as an intern.

Now she’s the full-time marketing assistant for Penji.

“My experience at Penji has been amazing so far. I'm able to learn a lot about business, become more well-rounded and I'm being challenged every day to become a better person and more critical thinker," she said.

"My plans for the future is to continue to help maximize the Camden tech scene and break barriers for other women and people of color," Brodie added. "I hope to move to Camden and give back to the community with volunteer work and use my creativity to issues I'm passionate about, such as mental health and diversity in tech.”

NoneSmallbones/via Wikipedia

The Penji graphic design firm works out of this historic former bank building on Market Street in downtown Camden.

HIRING CAMDEN

The company already has 120 customers and is adding more, Tran said, noting its success has “changed everything” for him and his companies. Penji is becoming a main focus.

With that success, the company has even offered graphics services to city-based non-profits at no charge.

Tran’s aim at Camden students and residents with an interest in tech came from the recognition that his own earlier companies, while anchored in Camden, had not hired city residents.

Tran emigrated to the United States from Vietnam, settling in Camden, his family bootstrapping themselves upwards. Camden was part of his real-world education.

“Providing opportunities for Camden residents and students was a natural step in retaining the talent, both to grow our business and shape Camden’s future,” Grzybowski said.

Their initial workspace, a repurposed bank building in the 100 block of Market Street in Camden’s downtown is booked out. The search is on for more space to grow.

And that’s an “excellent” problem, Tran said.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Business Entrepreneurs Camden Millennials Tech Internships Jobs

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Attorney: Horse-punching client getting treatment for alcohol addiction
Horse Punchers

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
012917EricRowe

Eagles

Photos: An Eagles/Patriots rivalry that pits even the colonists against each other
Carroll - Betsy Ross Eagles Flag

Fashion

Historic Philadelphia dress collection featured on 'Strange Inheritance'
Darnell Collection

Sixers

Sixers' loss to Bucks shows how ugly things can get without Joel Embiid
012918-JustinAnderson-USAToday

Hackers

ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme
01302018_Diebold_Opteva_562_wiki

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.