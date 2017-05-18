Fitness Running
Running outside in woods monkeybusinessimages /iStock

Get out of the city for a relaxing run through the woods with other runners.

May 18, 2017

'Not your typical running camp' opens in Poconos

Camp Runabout's motto is 'a little running and a lot of fun'

By Sinead Cummings
Camp Runabout bills itself as being "not your typical running camp," with a motto that states "a little running and a lot of fun."

The 21-plus-only camp is located in the Poconos and will take place over a long weekend in September. Registration is currently open (and space is limited).

At Camp Runabout, there will be daily morning group runs, followed by breakfast with mimosas and bloody marys, camp activities, lunch and yoga. In the evenings, there will be happy hour, dinner, an all-night open bar, bonfires with s'mores, speakers sharing running stories and either a DJ or live music.

During the time carved out for camp activities, campers can go canoeing, try the flying trapeze, head to the pool's water slide, play kickball, make jewelry, sit back and relax or join in one of the many other activities.

All food, drinks, activities and lodging for three nights will be included in the registration fee. Choose to stay in a general group bunk and pay $550 or opt for a private room for $650.

The camp will also run buses from New York and Philadelphia to the campsite. Bus tickets and parking at the camp will be additional fees.

Find out more about Camp Runabout on its FAQ page.

Camp Runabout

Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24
$550-$650 per person
Pocono Mountains

Sinead Cummings

