October 02, 2017

Candidate admits Bob Brady's campaign paid him for leaving race

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A onetime challenger to U.S. Rep. Bob Brady has pleaded guilty to hiding a $90,000 payment from the powerful Philadelphia Democrat's campaign in exchange for dropping out of a 2012 primary.

Jimmie Moore is a former city judge. He pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Philadelphia to a charge of filing a false campaign finance report.

According to court documents, Moore met with Brady shortly before exiting the race. 

Investigators say the two discussed the arrangement and it was agreed that the payment would be disguised.

Brady hasn't been charged with a crime. His lawyer has denied there was an agreement to hide the money's source.

Prosecutors say the money was supposed to cover Moore's campaign debts, but they allege some was used for personal expenses.

Moore will be sentenced Jan. 11.

