Science Space
Eclipse How to Watch Alastair Grant/AP

FILE - In this Friday, March, 20, 2015 file photo, a student holds up a laptop computer with a live television feed showing the progress of total solar eclipse to a group of his friends, near the Albert Memorial in London. For the 2017 eclipse in the United States, NASA and other news and television outlets will offer live coverage of the celestial event.

August 19, 2017

Can't be there? How to watch solar eclipse on TV, online

Science Space United States Solar Eclipse Associated Press
By Associated Press

If you can't witness the total solar eclipse in person, you can still see it online or via TV.

Here are some of the viewing options: (All times EDT)

— NASA will offer hours of coverage online and on NASA Television beginning at noon. It plans livestreaming of the eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. with images from satellites, research aircraft, high-altitude balloons and specially modified telescopes.

— CNN coverage will include reporting from Oregon, Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina. In partnership with Volvo, CNN also plans two hours of livestreaming, 360-degree coverage accessible in virtual reality through Oculus headsets beginning at 1 p.m.

— The PBS science series NOVA is planning a quick turnaround with an hourlong eclipse documentary at 9 p.m.

— The Science Channel will broadcast its live coverage from Madras, Oregon, from noon to 4 p.m., with commentary from educators and astronomers from the Lowell Observatory.

— David Muir will anchor ABC 's two hours of live coverage, with correspondents reporting from viewing parties across the country. NBC also plans live coverage, with Lester Holt hosting special reports at 1 and 2 p.m. featuring correspondents reporting from Oregon, Illinois, Wyoming and South Carolina. Shepard Smith will break into typical broadcasting on Fox News Channel from noon to 4 p.m. to update viewers on the eclipse.

— The Weather Channel is kicking off its live coverage at 6 a.m. and continuing throughout the day with dispatches from seven locations.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081817DerekBarnett

Derek Barnett will have significant role on Eagles' defense this season

Diet

walnuts

Study: Walnuts can quiet that part of your brain that makes you want to eat like crap

Politics

082017_Barkleystatues

Charles Barkley: 'I'm not going to waste my time' with Confederate statues

Recipes

082017_Avocadofitfood

A conflict erupts over avocado mac n' cheese (something something, Millennials)

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.