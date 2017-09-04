Car hits eight during South Philadelphia block party

Several people are being treated for their injuries after a car crashed into a block party in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The driver's brakes allegedly failed around 4:15 p.m. near the 1500 block of Ringgold Street in Point Breeze, according to 6ABC.

Police told Philly.com that the driver unsuccessfully tried to swerve the car around the block party, hitting eight people.

At least five women, ages 21, 48, 57, 60 and 94 were transported to nearby hospitals. The 21-year-old woman is pregnant, according to 6ABC. Three people were treated on the scene. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.



No arrests have yet been made. Police did not respond to an immediate request for comment.