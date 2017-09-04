Police Crashes
Philadelphia Police Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Staff

A Philadelphia police cruiser.

September 04, 2017

Car hits eight during South Philadelphia block party

Police Crashes Point Breeze Philadelphia South Philly Odd News Holidays
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Several people are being treated for their injuries after a car crashed into a block party in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The driver's brakes allegedly failed around 4:15 p.m. near the 1500 block of Ringgold Street in Point Breeze, according to 6ABC.

Police told Philly.com that the driver unsuccessfully tried to swerve the car around the block party, hitting eight people.

At least five women, ages 21, 48, 57, 60 and 94 were transported to nearby hospitals. The 21-year-old woman is pregnant, according to 6ABC. Three people were treated on the scene. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

No arrests have yet been made. Police did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Concerts

MADE IN AMERICA Day 1 lead photo

Made in America: Photos of the fashionable from Day 1 of the festival

Controversy

Killer Mike

Run the Jewels calls Philly police union boss a 'punk-a**' at Made in America

Eagles

0902ClevelandBrowns

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2017 edition

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.