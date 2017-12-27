Car in fatal hit-and-run near St. Joseph's University located by police

A vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night near St. Joseph's University was found Wednesday, but Philadelphia police are still searching for a suspect.

The red Lexus was found parked next to a warehouse in the city's Logan neighborhood, more than five miles away. The car had front-end damage and a shattered windshield, according to multiple reports. Police believe the vehicle, recovered at 19th and Courtland streets, is tied to the accident because of a Lexus grill emblem found at the crash scene at 54th Street and City Avenue.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that 58-year-old Anthony Rodgers of the 5600 block of Woodcrest Avenue was crossing near the intersection when the driver of the Lexus, traveling northbound on City Avenue, fatally struck Rodgers around 10 p.m. and left the scene in an unknown direction.

Paramedics took Rodgers to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m., police said.

Surveillance video posted by NBC10 shows Rodgers getting off what appears to be a SEPTA bus and crossing the street as the vehicle approaches.

There have been no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477.