Carson Wentz fends off criticism of dead geese in Twitter photo

January 02, 2018
It's probably not often that an outdoorsy person like Carson Wentz ends up with cabin fever. Tearing an ACL is one of the few setbacks that seems likely to make the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback stir crazy.
Apart from his skills on the football field, Wentz is well-known for two other interests: Christianity and hunting.
Anyone who has paid attention to Wentz's social media accounts knows he has no qualms posting what might be considered graphic hunting photos and videos. Last year, he shared a video of himself shooting and killing a deer in his home state of North Dakota. He also purchased shotguns for all of his offensive linemen.
On New Years Day, we learned that Wentz is not about to apologize for his hunting enthusiasm on Twitter.
The minor controversy began with Wentz tweeting a tribute to his hunting dog, with photos of his wild game.
Happy 5th Birthday to Mama Henley! We’ve been through a lot in 5 years. Best dog and hunting buddy I could ask for! pic.twitter.com/HW8DbxTyML— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 1, 2018
Not long after the tweet, a follower chimed in to suggest that Wentz's photo might be distasteful.
Carson, congratulations on the Birthday of Mama Henley. As a friend I wanted to quickly highlight that a man in your influential position might cause offence through the posting of your first picture. I support its sentiment however the context and content of the pic could offend— Steve Beef (@SteveBeef) January 1, 2018
The usually agreeable Wentz took exception to the idea his legal, recreational pursuit should be self-censored in order to avoid offending fans who object to hunting.
Appreciate that, but offensive and controversial? Two of the main things I tweet about are Jesus and hunting. That’s what I’m passionate about and that won’t ever change! When you love something, you talk about it! Stay convicted about it and don’t worry what others think! https://t.co/3XsxU0kybC— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 1, 2018
Others later added their voices to the debate over whether Wentz was out of line to post the photo.
Looks like a great day to me! Don't ever apologize for hunting, people that live in concrete jungles don't know where their food comes from, you do.— Rob Naughton (@skyfisherman541) January 2, 2018
How can CW not understand that hunting offends many people? Mind boggling! Who kills for joy and sport?...perhaps a sociopath, someone who lacks a conscience. How would he feel if someone shot his dog, just for sport of course!— Missey Zurawski (@Maluga32) January 2, 2018
Don't fret @Eagles fans, hunting is a big part of life in rural areas. It's a food source and a tradition. Environmentally, it's regulated to help maintain populations, and geese are very overpopulated. There's concern about them overwhelming their habitats up in Canada.— David Pooley (@Poolio1960) January 2, 2018
Hunting for sport, which is clearly what you do, is arrogant, ugly, shameful, and not in keeping with being a good shepherd of God's creatures. That said, it's not illegal, and you have the right to post whatever you want on your own Twitter feed, offensive or not— JenBoudreau (@Jen_Boudreau) January 2, 2018
Leave Wentz alone. Like yeah hunting kinda sucks. But suck it up. He does what he does. Like.— ●Adrian Archila● (@Those_cats) January 2, 2018
Maybe you stop following Carlson Wentz in you are offending by his hunting. No one forced you to follow him— mike magro (@inkedskindawg) January 2, 2018
Have friends who hunt so I get what you're saying. You may want 2B sensitive of the fact that it's not ingrained in PHL suburban culture like you may be used to in ND. Not saying not to mention hunting, just understand that posted photos of killed animals may upset many people— John Ungvarsky (@JohnUngvarsky) January 2, 2018
This isn't the first time Wentz found himself in an online battle over values. In October, days after the deadly shooting massacre in Las Vegas, Wentz suggested on Twitter that the world wouldn't be so plagued by violence if faith in Jesus were more universal.
Judging by the injured quarterback's response, he has no plans to dial back his social media identity, even as he becomes an NFL superstar under a bigger microscope.