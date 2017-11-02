Eagles NFL
110217CarsonWentz Michael Perez/AP

Can Carson Wentz be the Player of the Month in January?

November 02, 2017

Carson Wentz is NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for October

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

During the month of October, the Philadelphia Eagles went 5-0, and Carson Wentz vaulted himself into early MVP consideration, as he was 89 of 148 for 1247 yards, 14 TDs, and 3 INTs, for a passer rating of 110.4.

For his efforts, Wentz was an obvious choice for NFC Offensive Player of the Month. A game-by-game statistical look at Wentz's October:

Carson Wentz Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rating 
 Chargers17-31 (55%) 242 (7.8) 1-0 91.1 
 Cardinals21-30 (70%) 304 (10.1) 4-1 128.3 
 Panthers16-30 (53%) 222 (7.4) 3-0 110.7 
 Redskins17-25 (68%) 268 (10.7) 4-1 126.3 
 49ers18-32 (56.3) 211 (6.6) 2-1 84.2 
 TOTAL89-148 (60.1%) 1247 (8.4) 14-3 110.4 


He also rushed 28 times (21 if you don't count the kneel downs) for 120 yards in October.

Comically, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month was Houston's Deshaun Watson, the other player the Browns passed up, which should provide Cleveland sports radio talk with a layup topic of discussion.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

