Carson Wentz is NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for October

During the month of October, the Philadelphia Eagles went 5-0, and Carson Wentz vaulted himself into early MVP consideration, as he was 89 of 148 for 1247 yards, 14 TDs, and 3 INTs, for a passer rating of 110.4.

For his efforts, Wentz was an obvious choice for NFC Offensive Player of the Month. A game-by-game statistical look at Wentz's October:

Carson Wentz Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rating Chargers 17-31 (55%) 242 (7.8) 1-0 91.1 Cardinals 21-30 (70%) 304 (10.1) 4-1 128.3 Panthers 16-30 (53%) 222 (7.4) 3-0 110.7 Redskins 17-25 (68%) 268 (10.7) 4-1 126.3 49ers 18-32 (56.3) 211 (6.6) 2-1 84.2 TOTAL 89-148 (60.1%) 1247 (8.4) 14-3 110.4



He also rushed 28 times (21 if you don't count the kneel downs) for 120 yards in October.

Comically, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month was Houston's Deshaun Watson, the other player the Browns passed up, which should provide Cleveland sports radio talk with a layup topic of discussion.

