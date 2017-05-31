Carson Wentz tweets, gets Philly-area high school class out of final exam

Carson Wentz is a man of the people.

So when he got the chance to get a local high school class out of taking a final exam, he delivered almost immediately.

On Wednesday morning, Collin Hurley of West Chester Rustin High School tweeted the following image of he and who I imagine is the coolest teacher ever shaking hands in front of a less-than-legally-binding contract.

Less than eight hours later, the Eagles quarterback answered the call.

You can expect students across the Delaware Valley to begin tweeting similar things at Wentz, assuming their teachers haven't caught on just yet.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like the PhillyVoice Sports Facebook page.