Carson Wentz tweets, gets Philly-area high school class out of final exam

May 31, 2017
Carson Wentz is a man of the people.
So when he got the chance to get a local high school class out of taking a final exam, he delivered almost immediately.
On Wednesday morning, Collin Hurley of West Chester Rustin High School tweeted the following image of he and who I imagine is the coolest teacher ever shaking hands in front of a less-than-legally-binding contract.
Everyone please tag @cj_wentz NO FINAL IF HE RETWEETS BY JUNE 4th. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cOa4sAdoA5— Collin Hurley (@collinhurley13) May 31, 2017
Less than eight hours later, the Eagles quarterback answered the call.
... Will this do the trick???? 👊🏼 https://t.co/ocr4Sx6dfd— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) May 31, 2017
You can expect students across the Delaware Valley to begin tweeting similar things at Wentz, assuming their teachers haven't caught on just yet.
Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin
Like the PhillyVoice Sports Facebook page.