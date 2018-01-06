January 06, 2018

Carson Wentz voted MVP (but not the real one)

By Jimmy Kempski
Carson Wentz was honored with a (not real) MVP award.

When the NFL announces the MVP of the 2017 season, it likely won't be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL Week 14 in Los Angeles against the Rams, ending his season  (you know, in case you've been living in a cave). 

Even with the injury, Wentz is still very much deserving of the award, though all indications are that it will go to Tom Brady, who couldn't even win a single "Patriot of the Week" award this season.

If there's any consolation to Wentz, he did win a fan vote on FOX Sports for MVP:

So there's that. Congrats, I suppose.

Here were FOX's other winners:

Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Alvin Kamara, Saints: Kamara rushed 120 times for 728 yards (6.1 YPC!) and 8 TDs, while catching 81 passes for 826 yards and 5 TDs. It's hard to argue with the fan voting on that one.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Marshon Lattimore, Saints: Lattimore had 52 tackles and 5 INTs, helping turning one of the worst defenses in football into a competent unit. Again, it's hard to argue with the voters here.

Defensive Player of the Year: DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys: I guess a lot of Dallas fans voted.

Coach of the Year: Sean McVay, Rams: The top two candidates here are McVay and Doug Pederson. There are excellent arguments for both candidates. On the one hand, McVay turned in an 11-win season with a franchise that hasn't had a winning season since 2003. On the other hand, Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 record (while also beating the Rams on the road) despite the losses of Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, Darren Sproles, and others. I personally believe Pederson had the much higher degree of difficulty, but whatever.

At least they got the MVP right.

