Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff: Part II

As we noted earlier this morning in Part I of this gif post, in the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down throughout the entire day, going 11 of 12 for 225 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs.

Because of the size of the gif files, we broke this post into two parts. Go read Part I of this series before you continue forward.

Caught up? Good, let's continue on with the second half third downs that Wentz faced:



8) 3rd and 11, 3rd quarter

Wentz has all day to throw, and he finds Nelson Agholor sitting down in between the Cardinals' zone defense.

9) 3rd and 2, 3rd quarter

Wentz handles a low snap from Jason Kelce, but keeps his eyes down the field, and calmly delivers an on-target throw to Zach Ertz

10) 3rd and 5, 3rd quarter

Hey hey! We have our first incompletion from Wentz on third down, and it's an ugly one.



11) 3rd and 19, 3rd quarter

The Cardinals blitz, the Eagles' OL picks it up, Wentz makes a subtle move in the pocket, and floats it up beautifully to Agholor, who does the rest.

12) 3rd and 12, 3rd quarter

Up 24 facing a 3rd and long, Doug went conservative.

13) 3rd and 5, 4th quarter

The Eagles take a shot on 3rd and medium, and Wentz makes a good deep throw to Kenjon Barner, who would have gotten to this ball if he wasn't held by Deone Bucannon. The Eagles get the pass interference call.

14) 3rd and 3, 4th quarter

For the second time in the game, Wentz draws the Cardinals into the neutral zone, and Jason Peters reacts appropriately.

(We'll skip showing you that.)

15) 3rd and 3, 4th quarter

In the midst of a nine-minute drive, the Eagles pick up another first down as Wentz finds Jeffery.

16) 3rd and 17, 4th quarter

And finally, Wentz hits Ertz over the middle. No first down here, but the clock keeps moving.

