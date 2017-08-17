Music Racism
In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In a lengthy Facebook post from John Carter Cash on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the siblings say they were sickened when they were alerted to a video of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a T-shirt with their fathers name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that erupted into deadly violence. The post, says Johnny Cashs heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice. They requested his name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.

August 17, 2017

Johnny Cash's family: Keep his name away from 'hateful ideology'

Music Racism United States Politics Associated Press
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer's name or image.

In a Wednesday night Facebook post shared by Cash's daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were "sickened" to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father's name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence.

The man in question was interviewed Saturday on Fox News Channel.

The post says the late country music legend's heart "beat with the rhythm of love and social justice" and adds that Cash would be "horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred."

They requested his name "be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology."

The post, also signed by Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, says the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes "our shared humanity."

Johnny Cash died in 2003.

