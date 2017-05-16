Business Starbucks
May 16, 2017

Cash register outage means free coffee for some Starbucks customers

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Some Starbucks customers are posting on social media that they were getting their drinks for free because of a payment system outage.

Starbucks Corp. spokesman Reggie Borges says a "limited number" of stores in the United States and Canada were temporarily offline as a result of an overnight technology update. As of Tuesday afternoon, he said "virtually" all the stores were back up and running again, with the few remaining stores scheduled to be back up shortly.

A customer posted on Reddit to say his/her morning coffee was free after registers were down at the Starbucks at 16th and Walnut streets in Center City about 8 a.m. "Just got free coffee ... maybe you can too."

On Starbucks' Twitter account, the company was apologizing to customers, including one who said her store was unable to sell her a latte.

Starbucks also suffered an outage in 2015 that prompted stores to close early, which the company blamed on an "internal failure during a daily system refresh."

