Cast member Vanessa Bayer leaving 'SNL'

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" is losing cast member Vanessa Bayer following this weekend's season finale.

Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBC's comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from "Friends" and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She's been with the show longer than any other female cast member.

Bayer, who's acted in movies recently including "Trainwreck," announced her departure on Instagram Saturday. She said her tenure has been a dream come true.

Another veteran cast member, Bobby Moynihan, is leaving for a role on a CBS sitcom.