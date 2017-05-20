People SNL
In this April 30, 2016 file photo, actress Vanessa Bayer performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD at New York City Center in New York. Saturday Night Live is losing cast member Bayer following this weekends season finale. Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBCs comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. Shes been with the show longer than any other female cast member.

May 20, 2017

Cast member Vanessa Bayer leaving 'SNL'

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" is losing cast member Vanessa Bayer following this weekend's season finale.

Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBC's comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from "Friends" and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She's been with the show longer than any other female cast member.

Bayer, who's acted in movies recently including "Trainwreck," announced her departure on Instagram Saturday. She said her tenure has been a dream come true.

Another veteran cast member, Bobby Moynihan, is leaving for a role on a CBS sitcom.

