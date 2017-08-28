Movies Screenings
Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid).

August 28, 2017

Round up the usual suspects for 'Casablanca' on the big screen

The movie celebrates its 75th anniversary this year

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 1942 black and white film "Casablanca" is one of the most popular films of all time and ranked at the top of many film critics' lists.

It won Oscars for "Best Picture," "Best Director" and "Best Adapted Screenplay."

The story of a man (Humphrey Bogart) and a woman (Ingrid Bergman) sacrificing their love to support a higher purpose is timeless.

The star-studded cast delivered some of the most memorable lines in pop culture. "Here's looking at you, kid," "Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine," and "We'll always have Paris" are only a few of them.

The movie will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year.

Fans of the movie can watch it on the big screen at the Bryn Mawr Film Institute on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are $12.50 per person. Members, students and seniors receive a discount.

"Casablanca"

Tuesday, Aug. 29
7:15 p.m. | $6.50-$12.50 per person
Bryn Mawr Film Institute
824 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA


