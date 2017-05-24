Celebrate LGBT pride with the Philadelphia Film Society

LGBT Pride
Blue is the Warmest Color film "Blue is the Warmest Color"/Wild Bunch

Adèle's life is changed when she meets Emma, a young woman with blue hair, who will allow her to discover desire and to assert herself as a woman and as an adult. In front of others, Adèle grows, seeks herself, loses herself and ultimately finds herself through love and loss.

May 24, 2017

There will be Quizzo, a concert and two free movie screenings

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Film Society will be celebrating LGBT pride throughout June, at both the PFS Roxy and the Prince Theater. There will be Quizzo, a concert and two free coming-of-age movie screenings. The movies chosen "honor some of the best of LGBTQ cinema," according to PFS.

Throwback Thursday Quizzo & Movie: "The Birdcage"

On the first Thursday of the month, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts Throwback Thursday Quizzo at the Prince Theater. 

Each month, PFS chooses a popular film from the past to quiz attendees on, then screens the movie after the trivia game. At the end of the night, Quizzo winners receive prizes.

For June, in honor of Pride Month, the movie is "The Birdcage." 

In the 1996 film, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, longtime partners Armand and Albert Goldman agree to act straight so that their son can introduce them to his fiancée's parents. The movie takes a look at love, acceptance and the true meaning of family.

Tickets are required to attend. The event is only for those 21-plus.

Thursday, June 1
7:30 p.m. | $12-$13 per person
Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St.

PGMC One Hit Wonders: A Sing-A-Long

The Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus will present "One Hit Wonders: A Sing-A-Long" at the Prince Theater on two nights in June. 

Lyrics will be displayed, so attendees can sing along with the 120 choir members at the concert. Tickets are required to attend.

Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 2
8 p.m. | Beginning at $34 per person
Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St.

"Blue is the Warmest Color" Screening

There will be a free screening of "Blue is the Warmest Color" at the PFS Roxy Theater. The coming-of-age story captures the highs and lows of first love.

While tickets are free, registration is required and donations are welcome.

Tuesday, June 13
7 p.m. | Free
PFS Roxy Theater
2023 Sansom St.

"Mysterious Skin" Screening

Gregg Araki’s powerful coming-of-age drama follows the intersecting paths of two teens (Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Brady Corbett) navigating life in the aftermath of a shared childhood trauma.

While tickets are free, registration is required and donations are welcome.

Tuesday, June 27
7 p.m. | Free
PFS Roxy Theater
2023 Sansom St.

Sinead Cummings

