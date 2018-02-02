February 02, 2018

Chase Utley and his 'Always Sunny' pals are ready for the gosh darn Super Bowl

Phillies legend joins Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson for Eagles hype video

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Super Bowl LII
Chase Utley Rob McElhenney Kaitlin Olson Super Bowl therealchaseutley/Instagram

Chase Utley, Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are ready for Super Bowl LII.

As if you needed more reasons to get excited for Sunday.

Phillies legend and "world f***ing champion" Chase Utley posted a little video for Eagles fans late Thursday night. But it wasn't just him, as he was joined by Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, the married couple who co-star in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

MORE ON SUPER BOWL LII: Eagles select Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' as Super Bowl intro music | Social media buzzes as Eagles prep for Super Bowl LII | Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief | Eagles release an awesome Super Bowl hype video

McElhenney's character in the show, Mac, wrote Utley a love letter before the 2008 World Series, expressing his affection for the second baseman. Utley would later appear on the show, and eventually responded to Mac's letter — five years later.

In Utley's post, he reunites with McElhenney (a Philly native) and Olsen to combine the city's star power from both the baseball diamond and the silver screen to hype you up for Super Bowl LII.

"Fly Eagles F*cking Fly," the caption reads.

Two more days, people.

