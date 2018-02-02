Chase Utley and his 'Always Sunny' pals are ready for the gosh darn Super Bowl

February 02, 2018
As if you needed more reasons to get excited for Sunday.
Phillies legend and "world f***ing champion" Chase Utley posted a little video for Eagles fans late Thursday night. But it wasn't just him, as he was joined by Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, the married couple who co-star in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
McElhenney's character in the show, Mac, wrote Utley a love letter before the 2008 World Series, expressing his affection for the second baseman. Utley would later appear on the show, and eventually responded to Mac's letter — five years later.
In Utley's post, he reunites with McElhenney (a Philly native) and Olsen to combine the city's star power from both the baseball diamond and the silver screen to hype you up for Super Bowl LII.
"Fly Eagles F*cking Fly," the caption reads.
Two more days, people.